5 Times Special Forces Battled Something Not Quite Human

A pistol cracks twice, then a cobalt beam slices flesh like wet paper.





It’s the moment that haunts Dulce Base. That’s the story Phil Schneider claimed got 66 Americans killed… and nearly took him too.





August 1979. Dulce, New Mexico. Schneider, a government engineer, said he was expanding a deep underground base when the drill punched into something unexpected. A shaft exhaled a cloud of sulfur and ozone. “Worse than the worst garbage can imaginable,” he recalled.





Concealing a Walther PPK, Schneider rode the cage down with a team of Green Berets. The elevator hit bottom. Headlamps cut through the dark.





A seven-foot gray-skinned alien figure stepped forward...





This video covers the Dulce Base underground alien battle, the Kandahar Giant, the giant Katanaga snake, the Solomon Islands giants of WWII and the Vietnam War rock apes...

