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The Turning Point Is Here
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74 views • December 04, 2020
Copyright © Prophet Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-turning-point-is-here/
"Just recently I heard The LORD say, “Brace for impact!”
Not impact in a bad way, but something that’s coming from Heaven that’s going to change things. In this episode of Spirit Connection, I want to help you get your hope up!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-turning-point-is-here/
"Just recently I heard The LORD say, “Brace for impact!”
Not impact in a bad way, but something that’s coming from Heaven that’s going to change things. In this episode of Spirit Connection, I want to help you get your hope up!"
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