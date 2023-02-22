Tech RELATIONSHIPS Could AI give you the PERFECT WIFE?

Glenn Beck
Feb 22, 2023
With so many Americans already battling loneliness, it makes sense that in the near-future many could turn toward what once seemed like a dystopian nightmare: Real relationships with technology. In this clip, Glenn paints a scenario in which artificial intelligence provides you with the PERFECT wife. And while the possibility may seem farfetched now, it’s not. In fact, AI relationships already are well on their way. Glenn describes how a new, AI powered virtual assistant may be available by the end of THIS YEAR. So, when the 'perfect' AI partner gives you suggestions based on knowing your every thought, desire, and opinion, are you really making your own decisions? Or are you being SHAPED by technology?
