With Biden Administration Appeasement, CCP Spies Still Wreak Havoc in U.S.

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10/10/2021 Former Director of National Intelligence John Radcliffe: the US is buying drones from China. Under the Biden administration‘s appeasement, the CCP espionage is still wreaking havoc in the US. The efforts made by the Trump administration to eliminate the CCP espionage and protect US national security have been erased.