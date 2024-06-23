40 Hostages are 'Not' Locked in an Orthodox Church in the Kirovsky district of Makhachkala

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dagestan, Russia
UPDATE: The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan has refuted RIA Novosti's information that there are hostages in the church in Makhachkala.
According to the ministry's information, there is a shootout near the church, but the assault has not started yet.
Inside the church in Makhachkala, 19 people had barricaded themselves to ensure their own safety; they are now out of danger. The police of Dagestan reported that there were no hostages.
another update, then ... original title info when uploaded:
JUST IN: Shooting in the church in Makhachkala has ended, at least one attacker killed, reported the Chairman of the National Assembly of Dagestan.
❗️40 hostages are 'NOT' (edited title adding 'Not', since UPDATE) locked in an Orthodox church in the Kirovsky district of Makhachkala.
⚡️Armed militants are battling Russian security forces on the streets.
Shooting continues in Derbent.
TASS reports that the central part of the city has been de-energized and there are ongoing clashes.
🎙Subscribe @AussieCossack