"The Name" on "Answers for our Time" with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon and Jessica Knock

In this presentation, we addressed some of the most asked questions for those searching for answers regarding God's names and the reason for the confusion.

Translators, scribes, scholars and ha' satan for centuries have tried to conceal the names; the Name of the Creator, YAHUAH, the name of the Son of God Yahusha.





Isaiah 52:6 The Creator, Yahuah, says, "Therefore, My people shall know My Name..."

John 5:43 I have come in my Father's name, and you do not accept me; but if someone else comes in his own name, you will accept him.





Exodus 23:13 Pay attention to all that I have said to you, and make no mention of the names of other idols, nor let them be heard on your lips.





Acts 17:30 In the past Yahuah overlooked such ignorance, but now he commands all people everywhere to repent.