Mark Carney Says Who cares About the USA , G20 Speech PROVES It a World Government Without America

And what the hell is on TV again? Oh look — Mark Carney. Canada’s “Prime Minister” that nobody voted for, lecturing us like we asked for his wisdom. Carney gets on TV and says, “Who cares about talking to Trump as tariffs hit Canadian workers.” Excuse me? WE CARE. Canadian workers care! And Mike in the Night told you this YEARS ago — November 2022 — I said this man will be installed as the next PM. Not elected — installed. Why? Because he was the architect of the Chinese money-laundering machine in Canada from 2010 onward. He helped funnel trillions through our real estate, pumped prices beyond sanity, then took that same blueprint to the Bank of England and did it again. And now look — boom — here he is. Selected, not elected. Exactly as predicted. CARNEY AT THE G20: PUSHING A WORLD GOVERNMENT Carney hit the G20 stage in Johannesburg talking about “planetary unity” and a “new world order” that excludes the United States. He flashes that stupid triangle symbol everywhere he goes — he’s selling globalism like it’s on clearance. But here’s the truth: America doesn’t need Canada. At all. I just drove the whole U.S. west coast last March — industry everywhere. Steel, agriculture, energy, small business, clean streets, functioning infrastructure. Meanwhile Canada is drowning in taxes, censorship, fentanyl, and houses that cost $1.2M but are worth $40K in Florida. CANADA: WHERE HOMES BECAME ATM MACHINES Canadian HELOC debt is exploding — the highest since 2012. Why? Because Canadians were competing with Chinese launderers who inflated home prices by the trillions. The only way to survive was to borrow against fake equity just to buy groceries. I said it nine years ago: “Homes are the new ATM machines.” House-broke Canadians using equity to buy mayonnaise and bag of chips. Once China shut off the laundering taps in March 2024, the prices froze — and Canadians lost their only lifeline. WHY THEY HAD TO PULL THE TRIGGER ON A PANDEMIC We were in a financial meltdown. Overleveraged households. Governments drowning in debt. Housing markets rigged beyond repair. They needed a distraction. They needed a reset. They needed a reason to hide the truth. And guess what came right on schedule? You already know. THE CENSORSHIP FORCE FIELD AROUND CANADA I’ve shown you proof: I pass 4.4 million views in Portugal. I land back in Canada — zero. Same content. Same channel. Different country. This is coordinated controlled information distribution. A shield around Canada to keep creators like me silenced. Meanwhile every “influencer” magically created after 2020 has a massive following because they’re telling you what the government allows you to hear. CANADA IS UNRAVELING Pakistani Airlines crew landing in Toronto — disappearing. Bill C-8 lets the government shut off your phone and internet. Privacy commissioner wasn’t even consulted. And Carney? He doesn’t care. He’s too busy trying to impress Macron — who, by the way, isn’t going anywhere. We called that in 2016, too. Canada should be working hand-in-hand with America. Instead, we’re embracing China, fentanyl, censorship, debt slavery, digital ID, and houses no young Canadian will ever own.