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‘He Is Either A Liar Or A Fool’ Lou Dobbs Criticizes AG Bill Barr
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23 views • December 02, 2020
Bill Barr is useless. The DOJ is useless. The FBI is useless. We are in the middle of a Marxist coup in this country and there's no agency that hasn't been corrupted and therefore willing to defend the Constitution.
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