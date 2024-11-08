In Greek, ask any US scientist about "Sky Ice" (Pure frozen oxygen)

....oh, you can ask any US scientist about sky ice in English if you want, but the answer won't differ much from asking them in Greek.... they simply won't know what you're talking about. Now, that's not just a shame, or a damn shame, it's a God damn shame. It's time to start questioning what you were told, and a huge part of that is questioning, what you were not told. The sin of omission.... it's insidious, and it's purposeful.

The documented bias and falsehoods in the mainstream news media are on par with what you find in mainstream science, with the peer-review system being exposed and world climate data being purposefully and secretly manipulated to fit the establishment narrative, and on and on... as they teach the next generation a ball full of lies... it isn't pretty... it's ugly. And the vast majority of scientists and all, are completely clueless and narrow minded, with blinders on, and they question nothing. What a pitiful state of affairs.

To have a "food scientist", who owns his own testing laboratory, and who firmly believes in God, but yet still thinks that earth is a spinning ball, spinning at a 1,000 mph, while water sticks to it, and as the earth orbits the sun, at 66,600 mph, and all of that, while our entire galaxy, shoots through infinite space, at 4.5 million mph, yes 4.5 million, miles per hour...it's utterly ridiculous.

All those things are what we are told, this is what we are taught... which by the way, it's amazing how those that fight in favor of the globe earth theory, how they never know even the most basic components regarding their side of the argument... no clue how fast the earth spins, no clue how fast our galaxy is moving through infinite space, they don't know their own side of the story... that's why most every debate is nothing more than trying to inform these dupes of their own position, because they don't know their own "facts"... But flat earther's, they know the globe earth arguments, inside and out, and we can logically and scientifically refute every last one of them, and do so in a manner that makes 100 times more sense, than the globe theory option.

I'm not frustrated or sickened or disgusted by all of this, I just like to pretend I am, so whatever. Lotty doo dah, cume by yah, is really all I should've said. Oh well. Over and out.