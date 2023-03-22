Create New Account
Agenda47: President Trump’s Plan to Dismantle the Deep State and Return Power to the American People
36 views
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Agenda 47: President Trump’s Plan to Dismantle the Deep State and Return Power to the American PeopleEnding the Deep State, rogue bureaucrats and career politicians, and government corruption.

presidentdonald j trumpspecial announcementagenda 47

