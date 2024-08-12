The 3 Basics of Disease

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Hidden Factors Behind Leading Causes of Death: Malnutrition, Poisoning, and Trauma
Welcome healthy friends to 'The Reality of Health' podcast! In today's episode, we dive deep into the leading causes of death and explore the primary reasons behind these diseases. Beyond trauma from accidents, we'll discuss how malnutrition, poisoning, and structural issues in the body contribute to conditions like heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, and more. I'll provide insights on how these factors manifest and affect your health, and what you can do to protect yourself. Prepare to have your perceptions challenged as we debunk myths about viruses, address the dangers of prescription drugs, and highlight the importance of good nutrition, clean water, and a toxin-free lifestyle. Listen in and learn how to take better care of yourself to live a longer, healthier life!
00:00 Introduction to Health Realities
01:19 Understanding Leading Causes of Death
02:32 The Role of Malnutrition and Water
06:49 Prescription Drugs: Hidden Dangers
10:50 Life Expectancy and Disease Progression
14:40 The Impact of Poisons and Toxins
17:34 The Hidden Dangers of Tap Water
18:22 The Truth About Pharmaceutical Drugs
19:17 Heavy Metals in Everyday Foods
22:09 The Impact of Non-Native EMF
23:53 Understanding Malnutrition
25:50 The Importance of Body Structure
29:59 Practical Tips for a Healthier Life