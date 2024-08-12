The 3 Basics of Disease

The Hidden Factors Behind Leading Causes of Death: Malnutrition, Poisoning, and Trauma

Welcome healthy friends to 'The Reality of Health' podcast! In today's episode, we dive deep into the leading causes of death and explore the primary reasons behind these diseases. Beyond trauma from accidents, we'll discuss how malnutrition, poisoning, and structural issues in the body contribute to conditions like heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, and more. I'll provide insights on how these factors manifest and affect your health, and what you can do to protect yourself. Prepare to have your perceptions challenged as we debunk myths about viruses, address the dangers of prescription drugs, and highlight the importance of good nutrition, clean water, and a toxin-free lifestyle. Listen in and learn how to take better care of yourself to live a longer, healthier life!





00:00 Introduction to Health Realities

01:19 Understanding Leading Causes of Death

02:32 The Role of Malnutrition and Water

06:49 Prescription Drugs: Hidden Dangers

10:50 Life Expectancy and Disease Progression

14:40 The Impact of Poisons and Toxins

17:34 The Hidden Dangers of Tap Water

18:22 The Truth About Pharmaceutical Drugs

19:17 Heavy Metals in Everyday Foods

22:09 The Impact of Non-Native EMF

23:53 Understanding Malnutrition

25:50 The Importance of Body Structure

29:59 Practical Tips for a Healthier Life