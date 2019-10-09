BREAKING SPYGATE NEWS: FBI FOUND GUILTY OF SPYING ON AMERICANS IN MAJOR COURT RULING -1647-6P

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E-Militia Article: BREAKING SPYGATE NEWS: FBI FOUND GUILTY OF SPYING ON AMERICANS IN MAJOR COURT RULING http://ow.ly/o4MU30pGL8t
B4IN Article: Breaking Spygate News: FBI Found Guilty Of Spying On 10's Of Thousands Of Americans In Major Court Ruling | Politics http://ow.ly/wmeM30pGLgg
GUEST: Bryson Gray - Bryson Gray took Twitter by storm thanks to an interview he gave to WNCN at President Donald Trump’s Monday night rally in North Carolina. Gray attracted attention by wearing what is certainly the largest “Make America Great Again” hat we’ve ever seen, and perhaps the largest one mass-produced. It’s big. The interview caught the attention of the President who tweeted out a BIG thank you to Bryson that instantly went viral - Bryson is with us tonight to talk about his time at the White House after being invited to The Young Black Leadership Summit.
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