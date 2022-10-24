[Music] Epinephin - Rockstar

Politik und Medien sind voll davon.
Track 5 from the Album "Alles auf Anfang".
Rights belong to their respective owners. This pupose of this video is just entertainment and to make the music better known.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.