Clay Clark joins Liberty Monks to discuss the intentional collapse of the world wide economy and the US dollar to usher in a Central Bank Digital Currency and Quantum Dot technology. This is a timely issue, as the US dollar is currently in a state of decline and there are plans for the introduction of a new reserve currency in digital form. President Donald J. Trump has even commented on the issue, noting that the US currency is “crashing and will soon no longer be the world's standard”. This has caused many to worry about the potential for nationwide poverty if the dollar collapses and what will happen to our remaining freedom if paper money is replaced by a fully trackable, fully traceable and fully controllable form of digital money that is directly linked to technology called The Quantum Dot.





This technology is funded by Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein, and it has the potential to store a persons medical and financial records under the skin. This could lead to a loss of privacy and control over personal data, as well as a form of control over people's lives. In addition, the fact that the Quantum Dot Network is powered by the Google Quantum Computer, which is located on the former temple of Apollo, has raised concerns about the potential for sinister forces to be at play.





It is also important to remember that God's word is a source of hope for those facing difficult times. In the Bible, we can find encouragement and solace in times of trouble. In Luke 21, we read, “And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.” This verse reminds us that even in the midst of chaos and uncertainty, our redemption is near.





In Matthew 24, we read, “And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.” This is a reminder that God is in control and that He will protect us in times of trouble.





In Daniel 7, we read, “I beheld till the thrones were cast down, and the Ancient of days did sit, whose garment was white as snow, and the hair of his head like the pure wool: his throne was like the fiery flame, and his wheels as burning fire.” This verse is a reminder that God is sovereign and that He will protect us in times of trouble.





Finally, in Revelation 6, we read, “And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, Come and see.” This verse is a reminder that God will protect us in times of trouble and that He will provide us with the strength and courage to face whatever lies ahead.





The Reawaken America Tour is ready for Miami. Clay is the founder of The Reawaken American Tour and a successful marketing firm, a world-class entertainment company, a successful chain of men’s grooming businesses, a party rental company, a video production company, a real estate company, an advertising firm, and the massively successful online business school and business coach platform, ThriveTimeShow.com.





