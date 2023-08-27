A Pit Stop to Feed a Wild Bear - Primorye, Territory in the Far East, Russia. 😃

Primorye, Territory in the Far East, Russia. 😃

Another bear story that I read today, Cynthia:

According to the 71-year-old Russian woman, the door to the house was not locked, and around two in the morning she woke up from the noise. Seeing a bear on the threshold, the woman began to scream and hit him on the nose with a rolled-up newspaper. After that, according to the pensioner, the predator fled.





