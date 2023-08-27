A Pit Stop to Feed a Wild Bear - Primorye, Territory in the Far East, Russia. 😃

Primorye, Territory in the Far East, Russia. 😃
Another bear story that I read today, Cynthia:
According to the 71-year-old Russian woman, the door to the house was not locked, and around two in the morning she woke up from the noise. Seeing a bear on the threshold, the woman began to scream and hit him on the nose with a rolled-up newspaper. After that, according to the pensioner, the predator fled.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.