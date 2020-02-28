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THE POWER OF LOVE
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5 views • February 28, 2020
MODERN PURVEYORS OF DARKNESS PROBABLY WON'T GET THIS BUT THAT WON'T STOP THOSE RECEPTIVE TO THE MESSAGE. WE DO NOT CONSENT TO EVIL AGAINST US BECAUSE WE LOVE.
Rev. Michael Curry from North Carolina gave a powerful sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. Since then, the royal couple have renounced their royal titles and decided to leave the bedlam of Great Britain for the bedlam of Canada and the United States. "Black Britons Know Why Meghan Markle Wants Out" https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/09/opinion/sunday/meghan-markle-prince-harry.html
Rev. Michael Curry from North Carolina gave a powerful sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. Since then, the royal couple have renounced their royal titles and decided to leave the bedlam of Great Britain for the bedlam of Canada and the United States. "Black Britons Know Why Meghan Markle Wants Out" https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/09/opinion/sunday/meghan-markle-prince-harry.html
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