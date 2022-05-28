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Seamless merging of our digital and physical world. Augmented reality. WEF 2022.
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41 views • May 28, 2022
WEF 2022, Davos. Peggy Johnson, CEO of Magic Leap talks about the "seamless" fusion of the physical and digital world in the near future If you think that today the Internet is filled with bots, lies, disorientation, distraction and temptation, just imagine what kind of control this System will have over people after they are gigawaxed and immersed in augmented reality, in which they will no longer be able to distinguish physical truth from reality. digital fantasy.
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Email - [email protected]
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Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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