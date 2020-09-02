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Shadowgate Documentary
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53 views • September 02, 2020
This was the video that Millie Weaver who is a journalist and a reporter for Infowars was about to release prior to being arrested on bogus "burglary" charges.
It is an eye opener for anyone not familiar with how deep the deep state runs and how they control almost everything as well as their ability to spy on the entire world population.
It is an eye opener for anyone not familiar with how deep the deep state runs and how they control almost everything as well as their ability to spy on the entire world population.
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