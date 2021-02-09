We have been lied to; drugs can treat viruses, you don't need a vaccine

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Del Bigtree of the Highwire interviewed Dr. Merritt starting at 67 minutes in the video posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MMw41ZuP216w/
- Lee Merritt, MD notes that doctors are taught that you can't treat viruses.
- They are taught the only thing you can do for viral illnesses is to use vaccines.
- But she discovered that this is NOT true.
- In the interview, she talks about hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin for treating viral illnesses.
She says:
If you have a treatment for something, then clearly you don't need a vaccine program.
If this treats other viruses, for example, I found an article from 2004... saying chloroquine inhibits influenza-A — meaning the flu virus could be stopped by this.
That's when my head exploded.
I said, that's what this is all about.
They don't want their $69 billion a year vaccine industry to go to zero.
If this treats all sorts of viruses, you don't need vaccines.
But even more than that...
They don't want us to know about treatment, [because] you cannot be terrorized by lab-produced viruses.
That’s a big one.
Look at what happened to our nation.
Our nation was not taken down by a virus, it was taken down by fear.
If you have treatment, then [the] fear goes away.
Source Fat News