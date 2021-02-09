We have been lied to; drugs can treat viruses, you don't need a vaccine

Doctors and the public have been lied to; drugs such as chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, can treat viruses, which means that you don't need a vaccine notes Lee Merritt, MD.Del Bigtree of the Highwire interviewed Dr. Merritt starting at 67 minutes in the video posted here:- Lee Merritt, MD notes that doctors are taught that you can't treat viruses.- They are taught the only thing you can do for viral illnesses is to use vaccines.- But she discovered that this is NOT true.- In the interview, she talks about hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin for treating viral illnesses.She says:If you have a treatment for something, then clearly you don't need a vaccine program.If this treats other viruses, for example, I found an article from 2004... saying chloroquine inhibits influenza-A — meaning the flu virus could be stopped by this.That's when my head exploded.I said, that's what this is all about.They don't want their $69 billion a year vaccine industry to go to zero.If this treats all sorts of viruses, you don't need vaccines.But even more than that...They don't want us to know about treatment, [because] you cannot be terrorized by lab-produced viruses.That’s a big one.Look at what happened to our nation.Our nation was not taken down by a virus, it was taken down by fear.If you have treatment, then [the] fear goes away.Source Fat News