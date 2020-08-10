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Médico militar estadounidense previene sobre campaña de mercadeo
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19 views • August 10, 2020
La Quinta Columna nos muestra un segmento del video de reconocido médico militar estadounidense que nos previene sobre la erradicación de la humanidad y nos anima a hacerle frente para impedirlo. Expone reuniones clandestinas de miembros de la organización muerte segura, planificando campaña de mercadeo a médicos profesionales para convencer sobre sus oscuras agendas e intereses.
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