A control freak and eugenicist: Who is Bill Gates?
Roobs Flyers
Published 16 hours ago

Who Is Bill Gates?


Please share this video with your friends and loved ones who may not necessarily know the real agenda of this control freak named Bill Gates.


Watch the full documentary here - https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/whoisbillgates:3?r=BMiawvsTkeaxbK6tdGSgC98ecLWVLYWQ


Just in time for #ExposeBillGates Global Day of Action, The Corbett Report is releasing the full Who Is Bill Gates? documentary in a single upload. Please help to spread the word about this documentary, including the audio and video downloads and hyperlinked transcript at corbettreport.com/gates


It's from 2020 but is as pertinent as ever.


Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


All rights reserved.

