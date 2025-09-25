Joe Untamed| Guest Kenneth Abramowitz| Tina Peters, Charlie, Political Rhetoric| 9.25.25

In this explosive edition of Joe Untamed, we dive deep into the latest court revelations in Tina Peters’ case, including testimony from a Venezuelan government official confirming that the same election system used in Venezuela—and admitted to being manipulated—has been implemented in Colorado. We’ll break down the implications for election security and what it means for American democracy, alongside key commentary on the escalating rhetoric and violence affecting our political landscape.

Joining us to navigate these complex issues is Kenneth S. Abramowitz, Co-Founder of NGN Capital, Chairman of Citizens for National Security, and author of The Multifront War: Defending America From Political Islam, China, Russia, Pandemics, and Racial Strife. With decades of experience in finance, healthcare, and national security, Abramowitz brings unmatched insight into the intersection of international policy, domestic threats, and the evolving balance of free speech in America. He’ll weigh in on everything from the Charlie Kirk assassination, domestic terrorism, and the role of social media in shaping today’s volatile environment, to America’s foreign policy challenges and the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

We’ll also tackle the surge in politically motivated violence and the left’s escalating rhetoric, highlighted by JD Vance and Senator Ted Cruz’s recent statements on ICE and law enforcement. Backed by compelling research on political ideology and mental health from Tufts University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, we’ll examine how ideological stressors and public messaging influence behavior. Don’t miss this critical conversation that connects election integrity, national security, and the fight for truth in a polarized America.





https://x.com/joeoltmannx





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





https://untamednation.com/





Support the Untamed Sponsors!





#Goldcopartner: Get Up to 10% in Free Silver, untamedgold.com





Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new





Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!





Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products









Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW





Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help