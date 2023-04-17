Hiding Hatred

January 8th, 2023

Pastor Dean preaches about hidden hatred in Christians and the responsibility of pastors to protect their flock from bitter deceivers. The apostles of the New Testament called out those who were trying to cause division in the church. Do not be led astray by the offense of others, but rather take all things to the Lord first and do all things humbly by the Spirit.

"He that hideth hatred with lying lips, and he that uttereth a slander, is a fool." Proverbs 10:18