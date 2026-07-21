BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CONSPIRACIES LIKE INCOME TAX | 7-21-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
164 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 3 days ago

Show #2711


Show Notes:


Psalm 11:3 (MSG): https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%2011%3A3&version=MSG

'Assemble': http://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/assemble

'Church': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/church

'Hireling': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/church

Jim Carry and other celebrities on fake moon landing: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2122804535335263

'Conspiracy': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Conspiracy

Psalm 11: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm%2011&version=KJV

Joe Banister on Income Tax: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1625576188725876

16th Amendment: https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/amendment-16/

Doctors kill 15M patients yearly: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2550734998692883

Jacob Rockwell on AI red light camera: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/l764Va6p1UQ


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
NYT Report: Pentagon Withheld Iran War Injury Data

NYT Report: Pentagon Withheld Iran War Injury Data

Garrison Vance
Ukraine&#8217;s leadership crisis: Zelensky faces coup threat, mass defections amid corruption scandal

Ukraine’s leadership crisis: Zelensky faces coup threat, mass defections amid corruption scandal

Willow Tohi
The Persian Gulf Is Never Coming Back — And That’s Exactly What They Want

The Persian Gulf Is Never Coming Back — And That’s Exactly What They Want

Mike Adams
The Silenced Truth: When connecting people becomes a crime

The Silenced Truth: When connecting people becomes a crime

Ramon Tomey
Health Ranger Report: The Endgame of Global Chaos

Health Ranger Report: The Endgame of Global Chaos

Garrison Vance
Why you need an everyday carry kit: A practical guide to staying prepared when life goes wrong

Why you need an everyday carry kit: A practical guide to staying prepared when life goes wrong

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy