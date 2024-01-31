Hearty Pancakes
1/2 cup HRS Organic Purple Barley Flakes
2 Tbs GB Organic Non-Fat Milk Powder
1 tsp baking powder
2 organic eggs
1 tsp GB Organic Freeze-Dried Beet Juice Powder
1/2 cup water
1/4 tsp GB Organic Vanilla Bean Powder
1 tsp HRS Organic Butter Powder
1. Blend all ingredients together until smooth.
2. Pour the batter into a squeeze bottle.
3. Heat a lightly oiled griddle or pan over medium-high heat.
4. Make the outline of a heart with the batter first, then fill in the center.
5. Cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry.
