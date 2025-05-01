Canada Revenue Agency AUDITOR Has Herpes - The Funniest CRA Call EVER!





The Canada Revenue Agency keeps getting more ridiculous by the day. I recently bought a corporation from a couple of chill dudes—great guys, zero drama—and like a good boy, I sent all the right paperwork to the CRA and the province of Ontario to say, “Hey, new boss in town.” You’d think that would be enough, right?





Wrong. The CRA, being the fine-tuned machine of incompetence that it is, never updated their files. So now, this overly enthusiastic paper-pusher decided it made sense to harass the former owners like it's 1999 and dial-up still makes sense.





Now, I could have simply corrected the guy. I could have said, “Sir, kindly remove your head from your filing cabinet.” But no—why miss a golden opportunity to troll someone who thinks the word “audit” is a pickup line? So I went full speed ahead, talking fast, playing dumb, and making this guy question all of his life choices.





You’re about to hear audio of me absolutely roasting this guy. It's not just funny—it’s a masterclass in how to deal with CRA nonsense. Side note: the CRA has hired 30,000 people who don't speak English to call you about debts you don’t owe. This one clearly learned English from a bootleg DVD menu.





At one point, I asked if he had herpes or HIV. He didn’t deny it. I’m not saying he does. I’m just saying, you’d think he’d say no.





Bottom line—if you want to wipe out your tax debt and finally start stacking cash like a grown-up, contact me at www.KevinJJohnston.com. I’ll handle the CRA while you handle your business.





#IncomeTax #CRASucks #CanadianTaxes #TaxHelp #TaxDebt #CRAAudit #KillYourTaxes #CorporateTax #TaxTipsCanada #KevinJJohnston #TaxFreedom #FinancialFreedom #StopCRA #FightTheCRA #AuditThis #CanadianRevenueAgency #NoMoreTaxes #DebtRelief #TaxReform #CRAClownShow





IncomeTax, CRASucks, CanadianTaxes, TaxHelp, TaxDebt, CRAAudit, KillYourTaxes, CorporateTax, TaxTipsCanada, KevinJJohnston, TaxFreedom, FinancialFreedom, StopCRA, FightTheCRA, AuditThis, CanadianRevenueAgency, NoMoreTaxes, DebtRelief, TaxReform, CRAClownShow