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The Problem with Food | by Lynette Zang
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Beyond Gold & Silver

If you'd like to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible with regard to Wealth Preservation, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community and Shelter. Then you've come to the right place. Please remember that my "Step-1" was Wealth Preservation, because it's a lot harder to develop the rest of these pieces if your money disintegrates with hyperinflation. To learn the strategy I employed first, click the link here to Schedule a Call: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/bgs?utm_content=BGS4082022&;month=2022-04
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📞 Or if it’s more urgent, you may call direct: 866-393-1002

🔴 To Receive New Tips and Updated Information Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLNwtjSJPTQ8rHnLuVSY6Gw

🔗 To see Lynette's slides and links from this video: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/the-problem-with-food-by-lynette-zang/

📖 Chapters:
0:00 Overview
01:14 Global Hunger Crisis
2:49 War Threatens Food Security
4:53 Beginning of Hyperinflation?
5:55 Time To Be Prepared
6:56 Cost of Living Crisis
10:45 Creating a Food Strategy
11:59 The Importance of Gold & Silver

🌱 For More Blogs and Information: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com

⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang on Socials for More
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🚨BEWARE OF SCAMMERS🚨 Some accounts may be impersonating BGS and ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. Beyond Gold & Silver and ITM Trading are our only YouTube channels.
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FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. They are not financial planners, nor do they give general financial consulting. They are economic experts and sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 866-393-1002

If you have questions to submit for our Q&A Video Series, send them to: [email protected]

You can also email us at: [email protected]

Homepage: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/
Beyond Gold and Silver Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_bgs

Beyond Gold & Silver - by ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved.

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