REVELATION REDPILL EP 26: Alfred Kinsey: The Man Who Sexualized America Part One The Root of The Sexual Revolution & Its Ties to Modern Endtime Theory. In a single year, as the breakout film Sound of Freedom informs, more than 22 million new images of child pornography were posted to the internet — an increase of 5,000 percent over the past five years. The child slave trade has passed the illegal arms trade and will soon pass the drug trade. In tonight's episode of the Revelation Red Pill we follow up on Margaret Sanger, Eugenics, and Population Control with an eye-opening, blistering expose of the man who ushered in, not only the sexual revolution but whose work radically altered laws in place that protected women and children. If you don't know who Alfred Kinsey is, you should, and so should everyone you know. Please watch and share this important episode as if lives depended upon it- because they do. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-red-pill-ep26/





***NEW*** Resistance Chicks Newsletters/Emails are up and RUNNING after over a year of being shut down! Make sure to sign up to receive emails from Leah and Michelle! www.resistancechicks.com/registration





Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.