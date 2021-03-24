0324-2021-Steph and Lynn Discuss Shots and Viruses...NO Holding Back!

Lynn Schmaltz and Steph Monaco with Plasma Energy Solution have an open and frank discussion about supposed vaccines and viruses and what they see going on around them. Finally we can say what we think and experience without getting a strike and being censored! Thank you Brighteon and Mike Adams! Lynn joined the many who are being censored on youtube with her recent video in which she discussed prions and some pertinent life experience and information regarding prions.



TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS INCLUDING synposes of interviews by Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, Dr. David Martin, Dr. Thomas Cowan, Del Bigtree's comments on world-wide appeal to stop the shots made by Belgian research scientist, and the history of mask wearing requirements and the false flag called the Spanish Flu. You will find these listed in the articles on the right side of the home page, plus free reports that you can access by entering your email address. Go to hppts://plasmaenergysolution.com AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE.



If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Thanks for sharing this video with others. There are over a hundred videos listed on youtube channels Lynn Schmaltz, Schmaltz Patricia Lynn and Plasma Energy Solution.



Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.



We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.