Do not boast in righteousness, because the righteousness of Christ is all that matters!

James lesson #128; In Romans 2, the Apostle Paul is addressing self-righteousness whether it be the religious Jew or the Gentile. Many who claim to be spiritual or know Christ may not be who they claim to be, especially if their own righteousness is what they stand upon. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!