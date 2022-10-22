Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [25] COVID-19 - Torture Program

Covid-19 was not a killer virus. The MSM was the real virus. When the CDC, NHS, and other ‘health care’ organizations did a recount of the amount of deaths truly connected to Covid-19, it turned out to be nothing more than a mild flue. How did the authorities brainwash the people into believing their lies? By means of an effective torture program, as confirmed by Amnesty International and others. Eight ways to effectively torture people into obedience had been let loose on the population. Most people succumbed. Don’t miss this episode in order to understand how the human mind works and how it could ever get to this point.







Part 25: this is the eighth episode about Covid-19, the biggest medical scam of all times.

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter





Source Video: (FallCabal Bitchute) /video/OfQHCaSZ1b1F/





- An Educational Documentary Series by Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter





• Free Community Discussion Forum on this topic at: https://www.budgetforums.com/fallofthecabal/





• Series Featured on https://www.AsNotSeenOnTV.org/fallofthecabal



