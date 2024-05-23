Stock up on Pink Himalayan Salt, a healthy alternative to regular table salt

Our Pink Himalayan salt is mined from ancient sea salt deposits inside the Himalayan Mountains using the traditional room and pillar mining method. The mined salt crystals are thoroughly inspected and sorted to ensure quality and purity. Health Ranger Select Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground is not subjected to irradiation and contains no additives, GMOs, gluten, anti-caking or bonding agents, or processing aids.





Shop at HealthRangerStore.com

