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Thanks Joe Rogan
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101 views • February 12, 2022
They were exactly the heroes we needed and not a moment too early #ThanksJoeRogan
They were exactly the heroes we needed and not a moment too early #ThanksJoeRogan
Feb 12
2022
Clip taken from DarkHorse Podcast Livestream #114 (originally streamed live on February 05, 2022): https://youtu.be/LULBpCAI_jo
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4RnQ...
Q&A: https://youtu.be/P-AeVFKyWfc
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5OO7...
References:
The Cavalry Rolled In: On Aligning for a Common Purpose:
https://naturalselections.substack.co...
What is this a clip from?
In this 114th in a series of live discussions with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying (both PhDs in Biology), discuss the state of the world though an evolutionary lens. Find more from us on Bret’s website (https://bretweinstein.net) or Heather’s website (http://heatherheying.com).
Heather’s newsletter, Natural Selections (subscribe to get free weekly essays in your inbox): https://naturalselections.substack.com
A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century is now available: https://huntergatherersguide.com/
They were exactly the heroes we needed and not a moment too early #ThanksJoeRogan
Feb 12
2022
Clip taken from DarkHorse Podcast Livestream #114 (originally streamed live on February 05, 2022): https://youtu.be/LULBpCAI_jo
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4RnQ...
Q&A: https://youtu.be/P-AeVFKyWfc
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5OO7...
References:
The Cavalry Rolled In: On Aligning for a Common Purpose:
https://naturalselections.substack.co...
What is this a clip from?
In this 114th in a series of live discussions with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying (both PhDs in Biology), discuss the state of the world though an evolutionary lens. Find more from us on Bret’s website (https://bretweinstein.net) or Heather’s website (http://heatherheying.com).
Heather’s newsletter, Natural Selections (subscribe to get free weekly essays in your inbox): https://naturalselections.substack.com
A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century is now available: https://huntergatherersguide.com/
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