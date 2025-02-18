BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sermon On the Mount - Part 5 - Jesus teaches about "Adultery"
Point Of View
Point Of View
29 views • 2 months ago

Matthew 5:12,27-30 NLT

Be happy about it! Be very glad! For a great reward awaits you in heaven. And remember, the ancient prophets were persecuted in the same way. [27] "You have heard the commandment that says, 'You must not commit adultery.' [28] But I say, anyone who even looks at a woman with lust has already committed adultery with her in his heart. [29] So if your eye-even your good eye-causes you to lust, gouge it out and throw it away. It is better for you to lose one part of your body than for your whole body to be thrown into hell. [30] And if your hand-even your stronger hand-causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away. It is better for you to lose one part of your body than for your whole body to be thrown into hell.

Keywords
holy spiritholy bibleadulterygod the fatherjesus the son
