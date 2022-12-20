Sodomy Fest: Trump Parties With Homosexuals to Celebrate Gay Marriage Law

America is dangerously close to nuclear war with Russia. You wouldn’t know it by watching the behavior of American politicians. Take, for example, Donald J. Trump – the Make America Great Again champion. How will Mr. Trump make America great again? Mr. Trump enthusiastically invited Republican homosexual activists to his Palm Beach, Florida mansion, Mar-a-Lago. Mr. Trump and his homosexual friends partied the night away celebrating Joe Biden’s signing of the newly passed homosexual marriage protection law.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/20/22.
