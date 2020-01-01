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Eyes on Fire ( Warning : Graphic Content ) Adults Only SEE DESCRIPTION
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176 views • January 01, 2020
The sheeple have to wake up or it's all over .
** My comments have been deleted three times as well as every single one moderated no matter what account I make as you will see under the one video that is me all three accounts moderated and posted hours later. This is unacceptable to call yourself a free speech platform then deny your creators the ability to speak with their people in real time. Please follow this link to my death angel bitchute channel as well as my sheeple people youtube channel. Even Youtube isn't this bad. If this bs is what you call truth and freedom of speech you need to wake the fuck up .
Bitchute here - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DS8OEwpzXyBL/
Youtube Here - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZsM-FZXwB2NFu3w1Z0Efw?view_as=subscriber
** My comments have been deleted three times as well as every single one moderated no matter what account I make as you will see under the one video that is me all three accounts moderated and posted hours later. This is unacceptable to call yourself a free speech platform then deny your creators the ability to speak with their people in real time. Please follow this link to my death angel bitchute channel as well as my sheeple people youtube channel. Even Youtube isn't this bad. If this bs is what you call truth and freedom of speech you need to wake the fuck up .
Bitchute here - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DS8OEwpzXyBL/
Youtube Here - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZsM-FZXwB2NFu3w1Z0Efw?view_as=subscriber
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