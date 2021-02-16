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Joe Biden Remembers The Moment He Wanted to Marry Jill - Then He Blacked Out While On Camera - Again
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1802 views • February 16, 2021
During the People Magazine Valentine's Day interview Joe and Jill Biden had a very disturbing moment when Joe had another 'blackout' moment and Jill was left uncomfortably sitting there with the crew from People Magazine. They cut the image out, but it has leaked all over the Internet. Shoutout to @PatBlack Brighteon Channel for posting the video that I am using a segment from. Do we believe that Joe biden will last a full term as President and when will the Lap Top Leftist Media call out Biden's mental acuteness or lack there of?
Joe Biden Blanks Out - Jill Is Speechless Too - Edited Out of People Magazine Interview
Pat Black Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/168b9090-fbda-496b-8e2d-a61d007ae8f0
Joe Biden Remembers The Moment He Wanted to Marry Jill Biden | People
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyqLo90s6PI
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Joe Biden Blanks Out - Jill Is Speechless Too - Edited Out of People Magazine Interview
Pat Black Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/168b9090-fbda-496b-8e2d-a61d007ae8f0
Joe Biden Remembers The Moment He Wanted to Marry Jill Biden | People
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyqLo90s6PI
Global Agenda on Social Media
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
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Global Agenda @lbry.tv
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