Diverse Signs of the Nearness of the Prophesied Mark of the Beast

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In this video, we sweep through some recent news, maintaining our sense of humor as we weigh the gravity of what it really portends. And, we tell you why we're looking forward to days yet to come!
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/DiverseSignsMOB_Aug10.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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