We need a New Hospital System that Respects Informed Consent, and Holistic Health Approaches

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - Founder, Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center

DrTenpenny.com





More popular than ever for standing up to the past year’s Covid official lies, Dr. Tenpenny’s training in osteopathic medicine positioned her to understand the benefits of both the “allopathic” approach – that’s designed to manage symptoms… and the “bioregulatory” (holistic) approach – that is designed to address imbalances and the root causes of dis-ease.





Because it works with this combination, osteopathy is one of the fastest-growing branches of medicine. While joining other frontline doctors in opposition to the FDA’s suppression of effective, early treatments, she also bravely called out the inefficacy - and outright danger - of the experimental gene therapy injections; wrongly referred to as ‘vaccines.





Dr. Tenpenny has been outspoken about pharma dangers long before Covid. She has dedicated well over 40,000 hours and nearly 22 years to research on the topic of vaccines and vaccination dangers. She is the author of several books and many articles, which can be found at http://www.Vaxxter.com) – and many courses, as well, which can be found at http://www.Learning4You.org.





Dr. Tenpenny’s mission is to build a better health market for patients. At her Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center, she asks patients to see the doctors and nurse practitioners in the clinic first – instead of automatically going to the emergency room. She also envisions an entire medical market ‘upgrade’ - with holistic hospitals and clinics soon taking the lead across the nation and around the world.





There’s no better time to start building a new system than right now. Thousands of doctors and nurses have been fired from hospitals that would not allow any dissent from the Covid narrative. These hospitals are STILL killing patients by denying early treatment. The reported excess disability and all-cause mortality numbers (deaths) now coming out from the insurance companies are finally waking up “normal” doctors as to the risks of these shots. This outright failure of allopathy is leading to a tidal wave of chronic disease. At the same time, a recent Oxford study showed that less than 6% of “approved” medications are backed by ‘high-quality evidence’ to support their use. In other words, the evidence in “evidence-based medicine” is missing – while death and illness from properly prescribed medications, along with hospital errors, are among the top causes of death in the U.S. ’