The Alex Jones Show 3/5/23

Mar 5, 2023banned.video





"FULL SUNDAY SHOW: Trump Declares America Will Have ‘Retribution’ in ‘Final Battle’ Against New World Order Globalists - FULL SHOW - 03/05/2023"





Courtesy of The Alex Jones Show





Description:





Meanwhile, UK press published over 100,000 text messages that literallly constitute the smoking gun proving COVID was psychological warfare weapon deployed to collapse society.





Amongst the texts, the head UK health minister discusses deploying new COVID variant to terrorize population back into submission — this is a must-watch edition of the Alex Jones Show.





https://banned.video/watch?id=640537a6eb2be94892e6416b





🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥

🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.

🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.

🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥

🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.

🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥

🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥

🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥

🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥

🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥

https://www.linuxmint.com/





http://shotcut.org/





The Alex JonesShow, Infowars, Alex Jones are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene





Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday





It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.





🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”

https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55





🔥The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.

🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.

🔥God will destroy the WEF (World Economic Forum).