WHAT'S HAPPENING IN UKRAINE? - QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT

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corbettreport
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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc084-ukraine/
Today on Questions For Corbett, Thomas writes in to ask James about the unfolding events in Ukraine. James gives his answer as things stood at 10 AM JST on February 23, 2022.