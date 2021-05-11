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The only thing we have to fear is...Fear Itself, COVID-19 Vaccine Shot!
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270 views • May 11, 2021
So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is...fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.
A phrase from the 1933 inaugural address of Franklin D. Roosevelt
Isaiah 41:10
"Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." "Do not fear the king of Babylon, of whom you are afraid. Do not fear him, declares the LORD, for I am with you, to save you and to deliver you from his hand."
This website has all the latest info, statistics about covid 19 and vaccines. The info is from the CDC, WHO, NIH, and FDA as of 4/25/2021. https://www.nojabforme.info ( info is substantiated by facts and has the links to check it out.)
A phrase from the 1933 inaugural address of Franklin D. Roosevelt
Isaiah 41:10
"Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." "Do not fear the king of Babylon, of whom you are afraid. Do not fear him, declares the LORD, for I am with you, to save you and to deliver you from his hand."
This website has all the latest info, statistics about covid 19 and vaccines. The info is from the CDC, WHO, NIH, and FDA as of 4/25/2021. https://www.nojabforme.info ( info is substantiated by facts and has the links to check it out.)
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