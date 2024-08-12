IAEA NPP inspectors were briefed on the consequences of the kamikaze drone strikes by the AFU on the cooling system area of the Zaporozhye NPP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IAEA inspectors were briefed on the consequences of the kamikaze drone strikes by the AFU on the cooling system area of the Zaporozhye NPP.
The experts visited the site of the fire.
The first video I posted tells about the Ukrainian attack.
