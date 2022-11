GERMANY BANS ALL COVID MRNA VACCINES AS THEY ARE NOT SAFE! AND ZERO EFFECTIVE- HUGE DEATH COUNTS AND SIDE EFFECTS DATA IS NOW IN - FINALLY GERMANY HAS WOKE UP OUT OF ITS MASS FORMATION HYPNOSIS

MRNA C19 JABS ARE A TOXIC COCKTAIL BIO-WEAPONS MADE AND PATENTED TO KILL MILLIONS IN THE NAZI WEF CABAL - ALL PLANNED MANY YEARS AGO - THEY ALL NEED TO BE ROUNDED UP ARRESTED AND TRIED IN A NURUMBURG 2.0 SETTING SO THE WHOLE WORLD CAN WATCH THEM SWING FROM A ROPE! -

THE 5G PAYLOADS PULSED FUSED INJECTED PEOPLE TO KILL THEM - https://www.brighteon.com/96d463f2-55f8-4e26-a8e1-fc6fd4543e03



THESE ARE COLD BLOODED MURDERERS THAT MAKE HITLER LOOK LIKE AN ALTER BOY.

THERE IS AND WAS NO PANDEMIC GERMANY JUST A FRAUD TO MAKE A TON OF MONEY AND DE-POPULATE - THE SHOTS KILL MAIM AND INFLAME - LETS LISTEN TO EXPERTS SHALL WE - https://www.brighteon.com/d355070d-04f9-40a5-aeb7-5d9c8228481c

DOCTORS WILL NOW BE SUFFERING POST TRAUMATIC SLAUGHTER DISORDER WHEN THEY FIND OUT THEY CAUSED SO MUCH DEATH AND HARM THE VERY SAME OATH THEY BROKE AND FIGURES SHOW THEY COULD BE UP TO 2 TO 3 BILLION PEOPLE WHO WILL DIE WITHIN THE NEXT YEAR AND A HALF - I HOPE NOT! BUT BE READY FOR THE ANGER FROM THE PUBLIC THEY GOT INTO MASS FORMATION WITH MASKS 2MTR RULES AND ISOLATION - ALL CRIMES TO HUMANITY AS THEY ALREADY KNEW IT WOULD KILL MAIM AND DAMAGE, THE BIGGEST CRIME AND FRAUD KNOWN TO MAN HAS OCCURRED HERE - THATS WORLDWIDE NWO FREEMASONRY ALL INTERTWINED A PURE MIX OF EVIL GREED AND POWER HUNGRY FIENDS WHO HATE GOD AND ALL OF HIS CREATION. JUSTICE IS COMING FOR WE THE PEOPLE. WE ALL MUST MAKE IT HAPPEN AND RESONATE TOGETHER TO OVERCOME EVIL AND MAKE THIS WORLD A BETTER PLACE WORTH LIVING IN.

POST TRAUMATIC SLAUGHTER DISORDER DR,s - https://www.brighteon.com/c77d17ec-53ea-43d8-8f47-e99fd9e6e7c5