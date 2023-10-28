Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/governments-hold-hearings-on-unexplained-excess-mortality/
Perhaps the number one indicator of the safety and efficacy of the COVID shots are the runaway excess deaths being experienced in countries around the world. Parliaments are now having open discussions about this major red light signal.
POSTED: October 27, 2023
