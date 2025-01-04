COVID Scam: U.S. Gov Admits It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many warned about the 'scamdemic'. Now they admit it. It's right in their own report. This video is a brief reveal of what's contained in their report. The report is published by the United States House of Representatives Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. It is a report they call an 'After Action Review of the COVID-19 Pandemic' which was published December 2, 2024.
Here's the link to the report:
https://oversight.house.gov/report/after-action-review-of-the-covid-19-pandemic-the-lessons-learned-and-a-path-forward/