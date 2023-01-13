Investigator in Biden Docs Probe Linked to Christopher Steele Dossier

Robert Hur, the man appointed by Attorney General Garland to investigate President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, was linked to the Christopher Steele dossier scandal.

According to a Justice Department document, Hur is a former DOJ official “who handled, participated in, or have personal knowledge of the FBI’s relationship and communications with” Christopher Steele, who authored the infamous dossier that paved the way for the Russia hoax.

Later in the program, Rick interviews a member of the TruNews team who shares an amazing testimony of God’s care.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/13/22.

