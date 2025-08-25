© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Endued with Power: (Chapter 8c) Discerning of Spirits
Acts 1:6-7 KJV
[6] When they therefore were come together, they asked of him, saying, Lord, wilt thou at this time restore again the kingdom to Israel? [7] And he said unto them, It is not for you to know the times or the seasons, which the Father hath put in his own power.
#Bible #Israel #falseprophet #discernment #HolySpirit #Trump