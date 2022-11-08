RT





Nov 8, 2022





The 45th president of the United States hinted at a ‘very big announcement’ at his campaign in Dayton, Ohio. Addressing supporters, Donald Trump urged them to vote Republican ‘if you want to stop the destruction of our country’, and weighed in on issues including the migrant crisis on the southern border and crippling inflation.





----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com









Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1shd3i-trump-to-deliver-very-big-announcement-on-november-15.html