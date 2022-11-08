Create New Account
Trump to deliver ‘very big announcement’ on November 15
Nov 8, 2022


The 45th president of the United States hinted at a ‘very big announcement’ at his campaign in Dayton, Ohio. Addressing supporters, Donald Trump urged them to vote Republican ‘if you want to stop the destruction of our country’, and weighed in on issues including the migrant crisis on the southern border and crippling inflation.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1shd3i-trump-to-deliver-very-big-announcement-on-november-15.html

