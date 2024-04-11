Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Identify TransHumans 4
channel image
Dr.Paolo Investigates
3 Subscribers
114 views
Published 19 hours ago

Heart Inflammation


Sources:

Pathology:

https://rumble.com/v42yfh5-pathologist-arne-burkhardt-final-interview-revealing-the-grave-dangers-of-m.html

https://doctors4covidethics.org/new-videos-on-findings-of-arne-burkhardt-and-walter-lang/

https://pathologie-konferenz.de/

https://twitter.com/Inquiry_Canada/status/1763574420751126573


Heart is not a Pump:

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/the-mysterious-human-heart?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1we2vm&triedRedirect=true


Sport:

https://worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/athlete-deaths?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=bwt-trauma

https://twitter.com/_aussie17/status/1774938166828621994

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/other-sports/american-sports/damar-hamlin-buffalo-bills-nfl-30963168

https://twitter.com/_aussie17/status/1769212881525146001

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13209149/Footballer-rushed-hospital-suffering-seizure-pitch.html

https://makismd.substack.com/p/mrna-injury-stories-two-soccer-players?publication_id=1385328&post_id=142732217&isFreemail=true&r=18jdf7&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email


Media

https://www.thedrum.com/news/2022/01/11/british-heart-foundation-says-ad-isn-t-about-normalizing-heart-attacks-young-people

Keywords
attackinjuryvaccineheartvaxinflammationtachycardiacovidmyocarditispericarditis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket